Joy Factor: Goodwill Shopper Buys Christmas Gifts for Local Kids

As much as Christmas shouldn’t solely be about the gifts we receive from others, it doesn’t feel right to see a child not have a gift to unwrap and engage with.

In Fort Collins, Colorado, a truly great Samaritan is doing his best to ensure that children who visit a local Goodwill store are able to leave with a present in-hand. For almost a decade, this anonymous donor has been providing the store with a cheque capable of covering the cost of every toy in the store.

According to a report from the Coloradoan, this generous soul prefers to remain anonymous and does not require recognition. He went on to add that this gift-giving event has become part of his family’s Christmas tradition.

Ahead of this year’s toy giveaway, Goodwill staff members put aside extra toys to ensure that no child was left disappointed. What’s more, several local businesses made donations to help support the cause.

Thanks to everyone’s kindness, children were allowed one free toy, stuff animal, or kids book, for free, during the daylong initiative.

“We’ve got some amazing people throughout our community,” said Todd Wakefield, Goodwill’s Senior Director of Retail, who attended the festive giveaway. “This is what our business is run on, people willing to give and to help their community.”

