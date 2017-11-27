MAKING SPIRIT BRIGHT! LAUDATE SINGERS – SUNDAY, DECEMBER 10 2017

Making Spirits Bright!

Laudate Singers

Making Spirits Bright! Songs and Carols for Choir and Harp

A glowing holiday concert featuring guest harpist Joy Yeh.

Laudate Singers celebrate the season with a candlelight concert featuring harpist Joy Yeh. Britten’s Ceremony of Carols, Renaissance motets, recent creations by Paul Mealor, Ola Gjeilo, and locals Bruce Sled and Kristopher Fulton. Festive intermission reception. An afternoon concert to warm your heart.

Ticket prices: $30 general / senior $25 / $10 with student ID / Kids 12 & under free

Box Office 604-729-6814, online at www.laudatesingers.com

Sunday December 10 at 3pm

St. Andrew’s United Church

1044 St George’s Avenue

North Vancouver V7L 3H6