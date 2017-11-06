THE ELECTRIC EXPRESS CHRISTMAS TROLLEY DEC 16TH AND 17TH 2017

See the characters, listen to the Christmas music, travel the Electric Express back in time to 1917, and visit the special workshop of Father Christmas.

Buy your tickets under the Event category on the FVHRS.org website or on Facebook.

6 trains each day on Saturday and Sunday on the hours, first one 10:00am last one 3:00pm. These run up the spur line in Cloverdale, they do not run to Sullivan. Only water allowed on the train.

There is limited accessibility to this event, there are stairs to get on the train and between the station and the carbarn. The total time for each event will be approx. 50mins.