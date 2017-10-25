EMPOWER: NURTURE THE POWER WITHIN

Shakti Society Presents The 5th Annual Wellness Day Oct 29, 2017

A mini retreat for the mind, body and soul. A day of interactive workshops to enhance your physical, mental and spiritual well being with yoga, meditation, zumba, financial information and many other life enhancing modalities.

“We cannot feel fully empowered unless we feel healthy and strong. Time and again, I have seen people struggling with mental health issues, addictions, relationship issues and physical ailments which impact every aspect of their lives. We have the tools to heal ourselves. All we need is to learn to use our power and knowledge.” – Sonia Andhi, MSW, RSW, Executive Director of Shakti Society.

Much like previous years, Shakti Society has invited professionals to share their knowledge on topics related to physical, mental and spiritual health and wellbeing along with others who specialize in specific modalities such as massage, acupuncture and reflexology as well as other services that promote health and wellness. The day is aimed to provide learning and encourage wellness, networking and nurturing.

What to expect?

Light and healthy breakfast, lunch and snacks

Yoga session

Inspiring talks and workshops on topics related to health and wellness, personal growth and practical tools for success

Variety of modalities to experience including massage, aromatherapy, vaastu

To learn more, please call 604-307-8796 or Email [email protected]