SEEDS 5 ANNUAL BUSINESS LEADERSHIP AWARDS 20 ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION OCT 11 2017

Joytv’s Leah Bolton will be emcee’ing with SEEDS cohosts Scantone Jones and Dereck Kankam at the 5th annual Business Leadership Awards. The Self Employment Entrepreneur Development Society is celebrating their 20th Year Anniversary. This event is taking place at Surrey City Hall and is the largest fundraiser of the year.

Special Keynote Speaker, award winning novelist, Cathrine Anne Seeds Alumni will be presenting and will also do a book signing on her latest edition of Beautiful Buttons!

Well renowned vocalist, Jeroen Vermeulen, will be singing our Canadian National Anthem.

There will be appetizers, anniversary cake and a cash bar, goodie bags and much more. Dress up and network with your fellow entrepreneurs

Date: October 11 2017

Time: 6-9pm