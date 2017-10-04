FESTIVAL OF LIGHTS DIWALI INTERGRATION OCTOBER 7 2017

Joytv’s, host/videographer Dean Atwal will be on stage for the Festival of Lights: Diwali Integration in White Rock, BC on Saturday October 7.

The Festival will take place at the Semiahmoo Park, between noon and 10:00pm with live music and performances, vendors, food trucks, face paintingfor the children and Fireworks display at 8:30pm. Admission is free.

Opening Ceremonies will begin at 12:00 noon on the the Main Stage (located at Semiahmoo Park 15782 Marine Drive, White Rock)

Parkingis free at the Semiahmoo First Nation parking lot (located behind the Washington Avenue Grill at 15782 Marine Drive).