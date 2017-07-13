Peep The Jeep and Win Tickets to CannaFest 2017!

***CONTEST STARTS JULY 17***
CannaFest 2017, the HOTTEST Classic Rock Festival in Canada, is coming to Grand Forks in August and all you have to do to get there is PEEP THE JEEP! Snap a photo of the CannaFest Jeep, send it in to us and you could win a pair of weekend passes. Awesome!
HERE’S HOW TO ENTER:
-> Snap a photo with the Cannafest Jeep. We love selfies!
-> Share it on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram using the hashtag #CannaFest
-> Or upload it to the contest form below!
CONTEST PERIOD:
Monday, July 17 – Sunday, July 30, 2017.
One contest entry per valid email address. 19 yrs and older.
Psst… Want to know where to find the CANNAFEST JEEP? Check out @JOYTVBC on social media for daily hints and exact locations!