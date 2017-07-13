Peep The Jeep and Win Tickets to CannaFest 2017!

Posted on July 13, 2017

***CONTEST STARTS JULY 17***

CannaFest 2017, the HOTTEST Classic Rock Festival in Canada, is coming to Grand Forks in August and all you have to do to get there is PEEP THE JEEP!  Snap a photo of the CannaFest Jeep, send it in to us and you could win a pair of weekend passes.  Awesome!

HERE’S HOW TO ENTER:
->  Snap a photo with the Cannafest Jeep. We love selfies!
->  Share it on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram using the hashtag #CannaFest
->  Or upload it to the contest form below!

CONTEST PERIOD:
Monday, July 17 – Sunday, July 30, 2017.
One contest entry per valid email address. 19 yrs and older.

Psst… Want to know where to find the CANNAFEST JEEP?  Check out @JOYTVBC on social media for daily hints and exact locations!

