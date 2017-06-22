Boredom Busters Summer Contest!

CONTEST OPENS JUNE 26th. Let Joytv BUST YOUR BOREDOM this summer! Joytv thinks your family deserves to have an awesome summer! We are giving away summer fun prize packs for your family and friends to enjoy top destinations in the Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley. Every 2 weeks, we will be drawing TWO lucky winners’ names!

HERE ARE THIS WEEK’S PRIZES!

Jump into summer with Origins Parkour, Vancouver’s first and only facility dedicated to parkour training.

With over 50 thousand creatures to discover, check out the Vancouver Aquarium through the eyes of a child.

Playland is now open! Ride the Beast, take a spin on the Dizzy Drop or slide around Bug Whirled.

Inspire future scientists at Science World at Telus World of Science. The Made in Canada feature exhibition in on now!

HOW TO ENTER: Fill in the entry form below!

CONTEST PERIOD: Monday, June 26 – Friday, August 18, 2016. One contest entry per valid email address. 19 yrs and older.