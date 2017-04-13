WIN a $500 gift certificate from Art’s Nursery!

Spring has FINALLY Sprung! To celebrate, Joytv hosts Dean and Leah – and Norman the Gnome – are giving away a $500 gift certificate from Art’s Nursery in Surrey!

HOW TO ENTER: Fill in the entry form below!

CONTEST PERIOD: April 17 – May 7, 2017

One contest entry per valid email address. 19 yrs and older

Whether you’re landscaping or sprucing up your deck, Art’s has a plethora of gardening items – from trees and shrubs to beautiful décor pieces. Learn more about Art’s Nursery, one of the largest retail and wholesale nurseries and garden centres in Vancouver and the Fraser valley, by visiting their website here. Plants are their passion!

