Joy Factor: Good Guy George Clooney Pays Surprise Visit to 87-Year-Old Fan

Some A-list celebrities seem untouchable, caught up in a private, luxurious community that keeps them at a safe distance from fans and over-the-top admirers. George Clooney, however, doesn’t seem to be interested in simply hanging out within a gated estate.

Last week, Clooney made a special appearance at the Sunrise of Sonning care home in Reading, U.K. to visit resident Pat Adams on her 87th birthday. What was the best part of this? The element of surprise, of course!

You see, Adams had recently participated in the care home’s Wish Upon a Star program. Here, residents make a wish and the staff tries to grant it for them. Adams wished to meet the “Ocean’s Eleven” star.

According to a Sunrise of Sonning spokesperson, Clooney – who lives locally – was “inspired” to make a visit after receiving a few letters and the Sunrise Community Newsletter.

When Clooney arrived on the scene, he gave Adams a beautiful bouquet of flowers and posed for a series of photos with her. In all, Clooney spent about 15 minutes with the happy birthday girl.

“We are so delighted that Pat’s wish came true,” commented Malcolm Hague, Divisional Support General Manager at Sunrise Sonning, in a press release.

“She was absolutely thrilled to meet her great icon, and it was such a lovely surprise to see George greet her with flowers and a card,” he continued. “This was a classy gesture from a wonderful man, and it has brought smiles to everyone at Sunrise of Sonning! Huge thank you to George!”

-Adam Grant