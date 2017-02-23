Baseball Hall of Fame to Salute The Simpsons

When it comes to a show with the longevity that “The Simpsons” has, it becomes very difficult for viewers to pick one absolute favourite episode. However, for those at the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, NY, they certainly hold one episode of “The Simpsons” above all others: “Homer at the Bat.”

First televised on February 20, 1992, “Homer at the Bat” featured guest appearances from a sizeable collection of Major League Baseball stars. Of course, all of them took the field as “ringers” for Homer Simpson’s Springfield Nuclear Power Plant softball team.

On May 27, the Baseball Hall of Fame will honour this iconic episode on the same day as the establishment’s Hall of Fame Game featuring past major leaguers.

“In Cooperstown, we salute baseball’s greatest contributors, preserve its vast history and salute the cultural side of the sport. We are honored to pay tribute to the 25th anniversary of ‘Homer at the Bat,’” said Jeff Idelson, President of the National Baseball Hall of Fame. “’The Simpsons’ has left an impressive imprint on our culture as the longest-running American sitcom, and ‘Homer at the Bat’ remains as popular today as when the episode aired in 1992. Baseball is recognized as our National Pastime due to its wide intersection with American culture over the last two centuries, evident in literature, theater, language, art, music, film and television. ‘The Simpsons’ is a perfect example of that connection to Americana.”

As part of the celebration, a pair of Hall of Famers who starred in the episode – Wade Boggs (Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees, Tampa Bay Rays) and Ozzie Smith (San Diego Padres, St. Louis Cardinals) – will participate in a special roundtable discussion. Joining them will be Al Jean (Executive Producer), Mike Reiss (Executive Producer), Jim Reardon (Director), Jeff Martin (Executive Story Editor) and Bonnie Pietila (Casting Director) from “The Simpsons.”

What’s more, a special Simpsons-themed exhibit will also be unveiled at the Hall of Fame.

As you may recall, baseball greats Ken Griffey Jr., Jose Canseco, Roger Clemens, Don Mattingly, Steve Sax, Mike Scioscia and Darryl Strawberry also appeared in “Homer at the Bat.”

Here’s a little gem of an exchange from that episode:

Homer Simpson: “You’re Darryl Strawberry!”



Darryl Strawberry: “Yes.”



Homer Simpson: “You play right field.”



Darryl Strawberry: “Yes.”



Homer Simpson: “I play right field too.”



Darryl Strawberry: “So?”



Homer Simpson: “Well, are you better than me?”



Darryl Strawberry: “Well, I’ve never met you, but… yes.”

-Adam Grant