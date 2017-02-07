Joy Factor: Victoria, B.C. Farmer Tries to Clear Roads with Zamboni

Joy Factor is a new Joytv.ca feature that celebrates moments that will bring a smile to your face! Be it an uplifting news item, a funny viral video, or an instance where good emerges out of bad situation, Joy Factor strives to shine a light on the best this world has to offer.

As parts of B.C.’s South Coast continue to dig themselves out of one of the biggest winter snowfalls to hit the region in decades, one man tossed away his shovel and opted for a different removal device: a Zamboni. Sometimes, it seems, extreme conditions call for extreme measures.

According to reports, Central Saanich, Victoria-based farmer Marko Kardum had enough of the white stuff blocking his street, so on Monday night he got into his Zamboni and started moving down the road in an attempt to clear it. Considering that you rarely see a Zamboni outside of a hockey arena, Kardum’s attempted good deed became noticeable pretty quickly.

Soon enough, Central Saanich Police pulled Kardum over, before eventually escorting him back to his property.

“I guess this guy bought a second-hand Zamboni, and the roads were pretty bad there, so he went out and started clearing some snow,” explained Cpl. Dan Cottingham of the Central Saanich Police. “Even though he had good intentions, he was asked to head back to his farm.”

Central Saanich Sgt. Paul Brailey informed the Times Colonist that the Zamboni only removed the top level of snow and flattened the bottom level of it. Unfortunately, that bottom level could’ve easily turned to ice and caused drivers bigger problems.

While Kardum’s methods could be perceived as madness, his Zamboni escapade did result in the roadway promptly being cleared by Public Works.

‘How did Kardum get the Zamboni?’ you ask? According to his roommate Colin Stuart, Kardum purchased it for $300 at an auction. Sure, it may have seemed like an impulse purchase at the time, but now this Zamboni will forever go down as a thing of legend!

-Adam Grant