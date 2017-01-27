Win VIP Tickets to Festival of Hope

Here’s your chance to win VIP seating at the Festival of Hope with Franklin Graham March 3 – 5, 2017 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver.

This three-day event will attract thousands of Christians and non-Christians who will be gathering to hear the Gospel message from Franklin Graham, testimonies and live music by world-renowned artists.

Enter your name in the form below for a chance to win FOUR exclusive, reserved seats in the Joytv Zone!

Performers include:

Hillsong Young and Free and Phil Wickham (7 pm, Friday, March 3 )

For King & Country and The Afters (7 pm, Saturday, March 4)

Michael W. Smith and Ellie Holcomb (6 pm, Sunday, March 5)

About Festival of Hope:

The Festival of Hope is a multi-phase initiative presented by the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association of Canada. It is spread over several months that includes prayer, training, Community Action Projects, and many opportunities for evangelism. The ministry culminates with the three-day event in Vancouver. Join in the conversation using the hashtag #BGFEST on social media. Visit BillyGraham.ca for more info.