Joy Watch: These Oregon Zoo Animals Love Snowstorms!

Joy Watch is a new Joytv.ca feature that brings you some of the most entertaining, funny, enlightening and heartfelt videos that the worldwide web has to offer.

As children, seeing a front lawn draped in snow meant tobogganing, street hockey, fastening up the snow pants and (gasp!) maybe, just maybe, a day off from school. However, as adults, it largely means having to break your back shovelling, digging the car out of the driveway and trudging a path to your daily destination.

Animals, however, don’t have to worry about anything like that. Rather, those who are equipped to live with the white fluffy stuff prove to be very entertaining once snow hits the ground.

This week, Oregon was hit with a sizeable snowstorm that, of course, resulted in lots of complications for humans. However, for the animals at the Oregon Zoo, some of them couldn’t hide their excitement regarding the sudden change of weather.

With the big snowfall closing down the Oregon Zoo on Wednesday, staff members took it upon themselves to film a polar bear, otter, seals and an elephant having a super time in the snow.

Of course, you would expect to see most of those animals embrace the snow without question, but what about the elephant?

Well, once the elephant emerged from its indoor shelter and got acquainted with the snow, there were a lot of happy hoots and hollers, not to mention some fun-time frolicking.

Next time snowfall brings you down, perk yourself up by thinking about this video:

-Adam Grant