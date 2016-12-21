Joy Watch: This Dog Loves Chasing & Filming Skateboarders!

Joy Watch is a new Joytv.ca feature that brings you some of the most entertaining, funny, enlightening and heartfelt videos that the worldwide web has to offer.

If you are a great dog owner, chances are your four-legged friend will follow you wherever you go. Sure, your K9 may just figure that you’re constantly leading him toward a treat drawer, but chances are he simply wants to be around his best friend.

One pup that certainly wants to stick close to his favourite humans is Fatman. No, this is not the most flattering name for a dog, but this loyal fella doesn’t seem to mind what you call him – as long as you take him skateboarding.

Recently, some incredibly fun videos of Fatman have made their way online. In them, Fatman has a digital camera attached to him as he follows a few skateboarders around various locations, including skate parks. Fittingly, the soundtrack for Fatman’s adventures is the incomparable Peanuts song, “Linus and Lucy,” by the Vince Guaraldi Trio.

We don’t know if it’s the song, or Fatman’s undying love for racing after skateboarders, but these videos will easily bring a smile to your face.

-Adam Grant