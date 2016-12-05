CarmenTV’s Gifts of Joy Contest!

Posted on December 5, 2016

Have a JOYFUL CHRISTMAS with Joytv & CarmenTV!  Whether you’ve been naughty or nice, we are giving away tonnes of prizes that you can share with your loved ones… or just keep for yourself.  Check them all out below!

HOW TO ENTER: Fill in the entry form below & pick the top three prizes that you would enJOY winning.  Good luck!

*******************************

AFFAIRS OF THE HEART: (Value $500)

BEAN BAG: (Value $249)

CHRISTMAS CANTATA: (Value $140)

CHRISTMAS IN THE CITY: (Value $445)

DAPPER DAN: (Value $490)

DAY WITH THE KIDS: (Value $700)

DIY: (Value $150)

ELEGANT LADY: (Value $ 265)

ENTERTAINMENT IN THE CITY: (Value $111.50)

THE FINER THINGS: (Value $750)

FRENCH FOODIE: (Value $245)

GIRLS DAY OUT: (Value $1000)

  • 3 Wellness Warrior packages at Vida Spa at Yyoga
  • 1 gourmet Chocolate Raspberry Gift Box Cake from Culinary Capers

GIRLS NIGHT IN: (Value $525)

LAVISH LIFE: (Value $635)

ME DAY CLOVERDALE: (Value $250)

ME DAY VANCOUVER: (Value $300)

MERMAIDS & MONSTERS: (Value $490)

MUCH ADO ABOUT DINNER: (Value $220)

NEW YEARS RESOLUTIONS: (Value $442)

OPENING NIGHT: (Value $150)

RC CAR: (Value $86)

STAY-CAY ABBOTSFORD: (Value $150)

STAY-CAY HARRISON: (Value $200)

TOP TO BOTTOM: (Value $300)

WHITE WINTER: (Value $125)

WINE TIME: (Value $960)

WOODSY WINTER BASKET: (Value $200)

  • a beautiful woodsy themed Christmas gift basket from Art’s Nursery in Surrey

*******************************

CONTEST PERIOD: Monday, December 5th to Friday, December 16th

gifts-of-joy-logos-for-website3

This entry was posted in Contests and tagged , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.