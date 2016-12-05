CarmenTV’s Gifts of Joy Contest!

Have a JOYFUL CHRISTMAS with Joytv & CarmenTV! Whether you’ve been naughty or nice, we are giving away tonnes of prizes that you can share with your loved ones… or just keep for yourself. Check them all out below!
HOW TO ENTER: Fill in the entry form below & pick the top three prizes that you would enJOY winning. Good luck!
*******************************
AFFAIRS OF THE HEART: (Value $500)
- “Beary Loved” Cozy Package Scented Candles
- Gift Basket from Brockmann’s Chocolate
- 6-bottle Collector’s Box from Laughing Stock Vineyards
- $100 gift certificate from Granville Island Florist GIF
BEAN BAG: (Value $249)
- a Yogibo POD bean bag chair
CHRISTMAS CANTATA: (Value $140)
- 4 tickets to the Vancouver Cantata Singers Performance on December 17th
CHRISTMAS IN THE CITY: (Value $445)
- Kitmas gift basket from merchants on 4th Avenue in Kitsilano
- teapigs Holiday Charity Mug set & $100 gift certificate
- Grinch tree & $100 gift certificate from Granville Island Florist GIF
DAPPER DAN: (Value $490)
- SWATCH “Irony” Sistem 51 watch
- Olivier Soaps Men’s Basket & Chest
- Capelleria Bertacchi Men’s Hat
DAY WITH THE KIDS: (Value $700)
- Vancouver Aquarium Family Basket (4 general admission tickets & a mermaid tail Christmas stocking
- Fuji Instax mini 8 camera with film from London Drugs
- Handmade, luxury Leather Monster
DIY: (Value $150)
- Black and Decker Smart Tech Battery & Drill
ELEGANT LADY: (Value $ 265)
- 1 lingerie bag from Manito Silk
- Fur cuff or collar from Micholaus Furs/Luxe Fur Boutique
- Olivier Soaps gift basket
ENTERTAINMENT IN THE CITY: (Value $111.50)
- 1 pair of tickets for DanceHouse Vancouver
- 1 pair of tickets for Vancouver Theatre Sports League
THE FINER THINGS: (Value $750)
- $350 gift card for Xixo Leather Artistry
- 1 lingerie bag from Manito Silk
- Fur beaver mat from Micholaus Furs/Luxe Fur Boutique
- Original art from Miriam Aroeste
FRENCH FOODIE: (Value $245)
- $50 gift card & $70 of goods for L’Epicerie Gourmande
- $25 gift card & 2 spots for a Macaron making class from Bon Macaron Patisserie
GIRLS DAY OUT: (Value $1000)
- 3 Wellness Warrior packages at Vida Spa at Yyoga
- 1 gourmet Chocolate Raspberry Gift Box Cake from Culinary Capers
GIRLS NIGHT IN: (Value $525)
- 2 bottles of McWatters Collection wine
- Vodka gift pack from XFour Handcrafted Vodka
- Gift basket of products from Joyride Nail Salon
- 4 lingerie bags from Manito Silk
LAVISH LIFE: (Value $635)
- Louis Vuitton Bracelet from Mine & Yours Boutique
- Silk scarf from Wardrobe Apparel
- 1 lingerie bag from Manito Silk
ME DAY CLOVERDALE: (Value $250)
- $100 gift card for Michaud’s Salon & Spa
- $150 products of Moroccan Oil, fragrance & styling products
ME DAY VANCOUVER: (Value $300)
- $100 gift card for The Lounge Hair Studio
- BS! styling product package
MERMAIDS & MONSTERS: (Value $490)
- 1 family pack of tickets to Align Entertainment‘s “The Little Mermaid”
- $50 gift card for Cactus Club
- Handmade, luxury Leather Monster
MUCH ADO ABOUT DINNER: (Value $220)
- 1 pair of tickets to Bard on the Beach 2017
- $100 gift card to Mahony & Sons Restaurant
NEW YEARS RESOLUTIONS: (Value $442)
- 10 pack of classes from Vancouver Corporate Yoga
- 3 month supply of organic micrograms from Grown Here Farms
OPENING NIGHT: (Value $150)
- 1 pair of tickets to the opening night of Vancouver International Mountain Film Fest
- Capelleria Bertacchi Cloche Hat & scarf
RC CAR: (Value $86)
- BMW i8 Remote Control car from Brian Jessel BMW
STAY-CAY ABBOTSFORD: (Value $150)
- Overnight Stay at Brookside Inn from Tourism Abbbotsford
- Breakfast in the morning
STAY-CAY HARRISON: (Value $200)
- Overnight stay at Harrison Beach Hotel
- Rocky Mountain chocolate basket
TOP TO BOTTOM: (Value $300)
- Capelleria Bertacchi Cloche Hat
- Tights, knee highs, & socks from Wolford Fashion
- $100 gift certificate from Granville Island Florist GIF
WHITE WINTER: (Value $125)
- a family pass for Canyon Lights at Capilano Suspension Bridge Park
- $40 gift card for Stanley’s Bar & Grill
WINE TIME: (Value $960)
- Winestain Wine Club & Academy (Wine Class & Tasting)
- Wine Storage at Richmond Wine Lockers
- Case of Appassionato Wine
WOODSY WINTER BASKET: (Value $200)
- a beautiful woodsy themed Christmas gift basket from Art’s Nursery in Surrey
*******************************
CONTEST PERIOD: Monday, December 5th to Friday, December 16th