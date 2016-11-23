Joy Factor: This Couple Recreates Movie Scenes with their Cats

Joy Factor is a new Joytv.ca feature that celebrates moments that will bring a smile to your face! Be it an uplifting news item, a funny viral video, or an instance where good emerges out of bad situation, Joy Factor strives to shine a light on the best this world has to offer.

If you’re a pet owner, you know what it’s like to embarrassingly dote over your furry, feathery, or fish bowl-circling friend. You’ve done the baby voice, bought pricy pet accessories and probably used your animal as a prop with the hope that you’ll create a social media star.

In Nottingham, England, couple Sarah and David have spectacularly accomplished the latter by recreating iconic movie scenes with their cats, Tara and Willow. On Instagram, the proud pet owners have garnered nearly 15,000 followers who have taken an interest in the concept of cats scratching their way into feature films.

“They’re very affectionate,” said Sarah of her cats during an interview with the Huffington Post. “They run to greet us when we get home, they follow us ‘round the house, Tara will ride on our shoulders!”

This humorous hobby began innocently enough, as David initially created these photos to use as props for a trivia night that he hosts at a local pub. The reaction to the photos was so positive, the couple naturally decided to share them online.

Thus far, only five photos can be seen on the couple’s Instagram account, including shots of their cats recreating scenes from such memorable movies as “The Shining,” “American Beauty,” “Alien,” “Ghost” and “E.T.”

“We had to put treats in the basket, rest the towel over Tara while she ate a treat and then take the photograph as she re-emerged looking for more food,” commented Sarah when discussing how the ‘E.T’ photo came together. “It was such a ridiculous thing to do and there were so many failed shots, we couldn’t stop laughing!”

Sarah and David are truly onto something meow-some and we can only hope that one of the cats has a Yoda costume and lightsaber in their future.

-Adam Grant