Joy Factor: Father Helps Young Daughter Trick or Treat on an Airplane

On Halloween, kids slip into their costumes and enthusiastically traverse the neighbourhood to gather candy and – unbeknownst to them – lifelong memories for their parents.

This past Halloween, one anonymous father felt especially bad that his three-year-old daughter was going to miss trick or treating due to a flight they had to catch from Boston to San Francisco. Hoping that his daughter (who was dressed as a donut!) would not be left out of the day’s festivities, the father passed out treats and a note to his fellow passengers, hoping for their help.

The note read: “My three-year-old daughter, Molly, was bummed that she wouldn’t be able to go trick-or-treating this year due to this flight… so I decided to bring trick-or-treating to her. If you are willing, when my little donut comes down the aisle, please drop this in her basket. You’ll be making her Halloween! If you’re unwilling, no worries, just pass the treat back to me. Thanks so much!”

Fellow passenger Stephanie Kahan shared this adorable event on Twitter, before telling the Boston Globe that the little girl politely walked down the plane’s aisle and said “trick or treat” to all passengers.

“Everyone seemed to be really touched and excited to participate,” she said. “It was a real heart warming moment.”

It looks like we have a new entrant into the race for Father of the Year honours!

-Adam Grant