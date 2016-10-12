Joy Factor: No Alterations Needed – U.K. Couple Wears Same Wedding Attire for 50th Anniversary

Joy Factor is a new Joytv.ca feature that celebrates moments that will bring a smile to your face! Be it an uplifting news item, a funny viral video, or an instance where good emerges out of bad situation, Joy Factor strives to shine a light on the best this world has to offer.

Staying married for 50 years is certainly an accomplishment worth boasting about. But, perhaps still being able to fit into an item of clothing you last wore half a century ago is as impressive of a feat.

On October 1, Carole-Ann and Jim Stanfield of Staffordshire, U.K., celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. At their party for the occasion, the Stanfield’s wore the same outfits they did back in 1966. What’s even more impressive is that neither the suit, nor the gown, needed any alternations or adjustments – just a good cleaning.

Now, putting on their old duds wasn’t something that Carole-Ann and Jim had planned. Rather, their granddaughter Hayley encouraged them do so after the outfits were discovered during a household hunt for wedding photos.

“Hayley insisted we put them on but I said ‘no,’ they’d been in the loft and they were dusty and smelly,” reflected Carole-Ann during an interview with The Telegraph. “[Hayley] begged and pleaded so we did it for her – we were gob smacked when we discovered they still fit perfectly.”

“Me and my boyfriend got them down from the loft,” offered Hayley. “And as a joke they tried them on, as I am so excited about anything wedding-based.”

As for the 50 years of marriage, what’s the key to such loving longevity?

“We have very different interests and hobbies,” explained Carole-Ann. “But, the laughter is what keeps us strong.”

-Adam Grant